|
|
Our beloved mother, sister and grandmother passed peacefully from this life Sunday, March 24, 2019 from the effects of advanced age. Melba loved music, dancing, writing, her Heavenly Father and her family. Funeral services will be held at the Olympus Hills Chapel, 4176 South Adonis Drive (3950 East), Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and an additional viewing Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. For full obituary or to express condolences, please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019