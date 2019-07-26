|
|
Melba Smith Stone
1924 ~ 2019
She imagined heaven must be a blend of Altonah (where she was born and raised) and Laguna Beach (where she vacationed for 50 years). She is there now. She died July 23, 2019 at her home in Sandy.
After marrying Arvil G Stone, she lived in Duchesne, Murray and Sandy raising their five children: Ron (Robyn); Jay (Kris); Jeanne (Todd Soper); Steve and Suzy (Tom Livingston).
While she had many interests, everything paled in comparison to the importance of her family. The family was the focus of her life.
If you ever met her, you left a happier and stronger person. Her wit and openness made her an engaging companion - for a moment or a lifetime.
A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Willow Creek Stake Center, 2350 Creek Road. A visitation will be held prior to service from 10-10:45 a.m. Then she will lie beside her husband and parents, Clarence E Smith, Jr., and Violet Coleman Smith in Midway.
She wants you to know she loves you. She wants you to be happy.
