Melva Osanna Hindoian Emrazian

1925 ~ 2019

With solemn gladness, we the children of Melva Osanna Hindoian Emrazian, celebrate her life and great example. Mama passed away in Layton, UT on 9 March 2019 -- 53 years to the day after entering this country as a proud immigrant. She was 93.

Our mother was born on 9 Nov 1925 in Aleppo, Syria to Abraham Hindoian and Mary Mardirossian, survivors of the Armenian genocide. She is the oldest of six children born to this loving family. She deeply felt the responsibility of being the oldest sibling and loved them all, especially her sister Vartouhi.

Mama married our father Leon Emrazian on 9 Nov 1952. Everyone felt it was a "perfect match" because he was a tailor and she was a seamstress. Together they made many wonderful and unique pieces of clothing, admired by many. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1980. He passed away 4 June 1990.

Melva has a steadfast testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was fiercely loyal to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her life was a continual example of unwavering faith in God, despite hardships and opposition. She had deep devotion to her family. She loved to learn. At age 68, she was called to serve as a missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. Melva treasured her many experiences in teaching the gospel in her native language.

Mama had a wonderful talent of making beautiful handwork, and was especially known for her Armenian lace, which she learned from her orphaned mother. Her pieces of work were displayed many times at the church museum as finalist in the church's international arts competition. Her desire was not for recognition, but just to participate brought her great joy.

We will ever be grateful for all the sacrifices made by our parents in immigrating to this wonderful adopted country. They became citizens on 29 Nov 1973.

Melva is survived by her children: Sarkis (Mary Jane) Emrazian, Vahe (Loleta) Emrazian, and Lena (Hagop) Arslanian. She is the grandmother of 13: Rebecca, Aaron, Rachel, Daniel, Hagop, Karoun, Anoush, Andrew, Setrak, Lucine, Marral, and Osanna -- all of whom she adored; 16 great-grandchildren; her brothers Moses (Anahid) and Vahan (Christine) Hindoian; brother-in-law Haroutioun Arslanian; many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and 3 sisters: Vartouhi "Rose", Manoushag "Violet", and Alice (infant).

We are grateful for the tender care of the staff of Sunridge Assisted Living Center, Good Shepherd Hospice and especially Dr. Frederick Gottlieb, her physician for many years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16th, 11 am, 21st Ward, 680 E 2nd Avenue, SLC. Friends may call at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Friday, 6-8 pm, and at the Ward, Saturday, one hour prior to services. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. Condolences may sent to https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/melva-osanna-hindoian-emrazian/

