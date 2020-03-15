|
|
Melvin Jay Gamble
1929-2020
BYU's number one fan, Melvin Jay Gamble, was called home peacefully in his sleep and reunited with his sweetheart Joan on March 11, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born October 4, 1929 in Blackfoot, Idaho, to his parents, Theodore Roosevelt Gamble and Ella Kingsford Gamble. He married Beverly Joan McCormick on September 24, 1954 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Mel was always devoted to the things he was passionate about, especially his country. This led him to join the Naval Reserve as a young man and later enlist for three years in the Marine Corps serving in the Korean War. One of his proudest moments was being honored as a Korean War veteran through the Honor Flight Network in 2018.
Education was always important to Mel. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Brigham Young University. He worked as an educator at Bingham and Alta High Schools teaching Driver's Education, typing and shorthand, as well as many other subjects for over 30 years.
Mel was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served diligently in many callings including ward financial clerk, temple worker, and was a committed home teacher. He served two missions, one in the Eastern States and one in Washington D.C.
As a father and grandfather he was a devoted family man and an example to everyone around him. He will be remembered for his dry, but endearing sense of humor and positive view on life, which was often expressed in only a few words - when he spoke, people listened. Mel loved to swim, ride horses, ice skate, and watch ALL BYU sports. He also loved old western movies, especially those featuring John Wayne.
He enjoyed 63 wonderful years of marriage with his eternal companion, Joan and together they raised and enjoyed a large, loving family. He is survived by his children; Scott (Diane), Teri (Scott), Todd, Angela (Wayne), Melanie (Darrell), siblings Eileen Peck, Gerry (Billie), 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Joan Gamble, his parents Theodore Roosevelt Gamble and Ella Kinsford Gamble, his siblings Robert Kay, Max Elvoy, and granddaughter Heidi Hodgkinson.
The viewing will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am. Following the viewing, the funeral service will be at 11:00am. All services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 1355 E. 7200 S., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. For online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.
We would like to especially thank all of Mel's health care personnel: Legacy House, Aspire Home Health, and Stonehenge. In lieu of flowers, we would invite you to donate to one of Melvin's favorite organizations: Operation Smile or the missionary fund for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020