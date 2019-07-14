Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Melvin Joseph Avery


1940 - 2019
Melvin Joseph Avery Obituary
Joe Avery
1940 ~ 2019
MELVIN JOSEPH AVERY passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1940 to Neal C. and Glennie D. Avery. As the baby of the family Joe was spoiled rotten by his parents, six sisters and three brothers. Joe married Loa Stone in 1983. Joe loved people especially his family and friends. Joe was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife, Loa, two sisters, one brother, many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Salt Lake Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside services from 10-11:00 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, SLC, Utah. Joe loved children, so in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Primary Children's Hospital.
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019
