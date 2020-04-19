|
|
1938 ~ 2020
My Sweetheart Melvin Junior Roberts passed away on April 14, 2020 after a long agonizing battle with cancer. He was born Aug 28, 1938 in Maeser, Utah to Elmira Aurelia Allred and Melvin Henry Roberts. He had many cherished adventures in Maeser until age 16 when he moved his mother and little sister to Salt Lake. He married Cuba Case in 1958 and had 5 children, later divorced.
He worked on many temples and other buildings doing drafting mechanical engineering. He also drove school bus for Granite District. He loved to play baseball, and GOLF became a passion. He won many tournaments and competitions. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions.
Mel and I (Loraine Durfee Crow) went on our 1st date when we were sophomores in high school but never went out again until 61 years later. We were both widowed. We got back together in 2014 and fell in love and married in 2015. We have had a most wonderful happy life.
Mel is survived by his daughter Pennie (Calvin) Hale, son Jeff (Eleni) Roberts, 11 grandchildren and many greats. Preceded in death by son Jordan, and daughters Janet and Tammy.
Viewing will be on Monday April 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Premier Funeral Home at 67 East 8000 South, Midvale, UT. A private grave side service will follow at Valley View Cemetery. See more extended life story at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020