Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Melvin Lewis
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herriman LDS Chapel
12791 S. 6000 W.
Herriman, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Herriman LDS Chapel
12791 S. 6000 W.
Herriman, UT
Melvin Leland Lewis Jr. Obituary
Melvin Leland Lewis, Jr.
1936 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, dad and grandpa, Melvin Leland Lewis, Jr., passed away February 27, 2020. He was born March 2, 1936 in Salt Lake City, UT to Melvin Leland, Sr. & Addie Anderson Lewis.
Leland is survived by his wife Connie, children: Shaun (Tina) Lewis, Chrissy (Rob) Johnson, Dirk (Sandee) Lewis, Mark Lewis, Kay (Zach) Horsley and Phillip (Maria) Lewis, 26 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Herriman LDS Chapel, 12791 S. 6000 W. Herriman, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 28, 2020
