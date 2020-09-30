1/2
Melvin LeRoy Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin LeRoy Wilkinson
1942 ~ 2020
Melvin LeRoy Wilkinson passed gently from this life in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020. He is a "Unicorn" in the truest sense. We love you.
Memorial service: Thursday, October 1, 12:00 pm., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 331 S. 50 W., Kaysville, Utah 84037. A viewing for family and friends will be held the same evening: 6:00-8:00 pm. McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road Taylorsville, Utah 84123. Graveside service: Friday, October 2. 2020, 1:00 pm. 400 S. 200 W. Springville, Utah 84663. For full obituary go to: www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDougal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved