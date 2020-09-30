Melvin LeRoy Wilkinson
1942 ~ 2020
Melvin LeRoy Wilkinson passed gently from this life in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020. He is a "Unicorn" in the truest sense. We love you.
Memorial service: Thursday, October 1, 12:00 pm., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 331 S. 50 W., Kaysville, Utah 84037. A viewing for family and friends will be held the same evening: 6:00-8:00 pm. McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road Taylorsville, Utah 84123. Graveside service: Friday, October 2. 2020, 1:00 pm. 400 S. 200 W. Springville, Utah 84663. For full obituary go to: www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
