Melvin Ray Hill
1930 - 2020
Melvin Ray Hill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at age 90. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Crook) Hill. He was born on 17 May 1930 to James Walter and Edna Jane (Faulkner) Hill.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 275 E. 10600 S., in Sandy, UT. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 17, at the Heber City Cemetery in Utah. Attendees are asked to please observe social distancing guidelines.
For the full obituary and to share memories or condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Heber City Cemetery
July 14, 2020
I'll miss you, Dad.
Spence Hill
Son
July 14, 2020
Elizabeth Crook
