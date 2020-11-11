1/1
Melvin Roy Taylor
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1929 ~ 2020
On November 9, 2020 Melvin Roy Taylor passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at his home in Centerville, Utah.
Melvin was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 27, 1929. He attended West High School and after graduation he married his sweetheart Ruth Whitman Harrison Taylor. They were married 69 years until her passing in March 2017.
He worked for Chevron Oil Refinery for 33 years after he retired he started his own shot making business. He researched and improved the design of the machines, and he was able to travel the United States selling his shot makers.
He was a man of few words, but his life and his actions have had an enduring impact on his family and friends. Survived by his children Leland Taylor, Linda (Robert) Streeter, JoAnn (Donald) Black, Sue Ure; 11 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents Homer and Edith Taylor, wife Ruth Taylor; sisters Bernice Parshall, Evelyn Taylor, Janice Fewkes, Carole Adams and son-in-law Bernie Ure.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be by invitation.
Interment will take place Friday, November 13, 2020 at Centerville City Cemetery under the directions of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Interment
Centerville City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved