Merdene Louise Morrow

"Together Again"

Merdene Louise Stirling Morrow, age 81, of Murray, UT, rejoined her husband of 45 years on July 18, 2019, after a brief sudden illness. She was the first of four children born to Malcom William and Lorna Louise Steadman Stirling, both of Salt Lake City, UT.

She was a fun-seeking young spitfire, a roller-skater, dancer, baton-twirler and all around adventurer. Her mother passed away from Lupus when Louise was only a teenager and she missed her comfort and counsel for the rest of her life. When she was 20, she married William Nye Thuesen, and they had two boys, Nye and Arik. They divorced amicably several years later. She soon fell in love with "a wonderful man," Vaun Grant Morrow, whom she married on April 29, 1971. Their marriage was later sealed in the St. George Temple in 1995.

They built a beautiful home in the desert landscape of Kayenta, Ivins, UT, in the 1990's, which served as a paradise retreat for family and friends alike. They retired and returned to Salt Lake City in 2004.

Louise pursued many diverse interests, always with passion and perseverance. She excelled at sales and public relations. She formed successful companies that reflected her interests in self-improvement and motivation, fine jewelry and travel. She especially took pride and joy in her career first as a travel agent and then as the agency owner/operator of Morrow Tours and Cruises, based out of St. George, UT. She often said, "It was a wonderful opportunity to meet a delightful host of people and visit places the world over." She was a thorough, efficient and attentive guide to scores of grateful and happy travelers over the years, mostly seniors who often had special needs.

Louise was a generous, loving person, who struggled with and fought through many difficulties throughout her life. She had a generous and tender heart, combined with a fierce and stubborn tenacity. In her final months, she drew particular delight and vitality in a renewed enthusiasm for fine jewelry and apparel. She always had a discerning eye for the elegant and regal. She had a strong testimony for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which she said was a wonderful influence in her life. "Many guardian angels helped me."

Louise is survived by her sons, Nye (Ruth Campbell) and Arik Thuesen; sister Deanna (Franklin) Sommer; brothers Dennis (Lorae) and Val Stirling; stepsons Michael (Kris) and David (Mary) Morrow and their own many special children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all of the Intermountain Healthcare doctors, nurses and staff for their consistently fine care of Louise over the years, up to the last minute. We also want to thank her dear friend and housemate, Georgia Brogiani, for all the kindness and companionship she gave to Louise during these last two years.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:15 a.m., at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road. A viewing will precede services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road.

Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019