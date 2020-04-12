|
|
Meredith Dowdle Groneman was born February 15, 1936, in Logan, Utah to Naomi Cantwell and Amos LeVoir Dowdle. She died April 4, 2020, after a short illness. Meredith spent her early years in Newton, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School in 1954. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. Meredith married George Stanley Groneman in the Salt Lake Temple on June 15, 1956. She spent most of her married life in Bountiful and has lived in Centerville for the past 25 years.
A private viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 1491 N Main Street, Farmington, UT, followed by a private graveside service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City. To read the complete obituary and share a condolence with the family please visit (insert web link here).
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020