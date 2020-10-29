1943 ~ 2020

Merejildo "Jay" Salazar passed away peacefully, at home on October 25 2020, at the age of 77, due to complications of Parkinson's and Alzeimer's. He was born on March 27, 1943 in Gallina, NM to Merejildo and Carlota Salazar.

Jay was a man of faith. He studied theology, and went to Latin American Bible Institute in San Antonio, TX in his earlier years, and was always willing to talk to anyone about his strong testimony of his Savior. He was a dedicated family man, who took great pride in his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, and he loved his visits with his brothers and sisters. He lived life to the fullest! Jay truly was the life of any party. He was always up for a road trip with family members or friends. He has owned several motorcycles, and never gave up the opportunity for a ride. Jay was a hard worker his whole life. He owned multiple businesses throughout his life, one of the latter being a concrete business where he taught Kelly and Troy the value of hard work. Jay was a wonderful example to the world on being a husband, son, brother, father, and grandfather He always tried his best to teach those around him to care for each other, to be kind and to show love to those for whom they care. He was tough on his kids, but oh so proud of them! He had a tender place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very supportive, and often traveled to support their extracurricular activities. But his greatest love was his "Honey", Kathy. He often spoke of how much he loved her and how grateful he was for the beautiful life she had given him. As he drew near the end of his life, he wanted to be by her side every minute of every day. He loved the way he felt being near her. Jay will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. Until we meet again, Pompo.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther and Cleofita; and one brother, Noah; daughter, Tisha; granddaughter, LaNae; and grandson, Bradley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kathy; daughter, Lori (Jeremy); sons, Curtis, Kelly (Melissa), Troy (Tekarri); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers Toby, Leo, Jimmy, Ernie, Eddie and Mike; sisters Cleo, JoAnn, Irene, Faye, Rosie, Shirley and Patsy.

The family would like to deeply thank the staff at Tender Care Hospice for their loving care of Jay, especially Lisa, Paulette and Stefanie.

The family will receive visitors at Valley View Funeral Home (4335 West 4100 South, WVC) on Thursday October 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park on Friday October 30 at 1:00. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private funeral service.



