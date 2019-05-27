Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Val Verda 8th Ward
2651 S 500 W
Bountiful, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Val Verda 8th Ward
2651 S 500 W
Bountiful, UT
Merial Musig Hawkins


Merial Musig Hawkins Obituary
Merial Musig Hawkins
1934 ~ 2019
Merial Musig Hawkins passed away in her home May 24, 2019. She was born June 14, 1934 in Springville, Utah to William Musig and Sylvia Collings Musig. Merial grew up in Monroe and attended South Sevier High School. Merial attended Dixie college where she met her husband to be, George Hawkins. She graduated from Dixie College with her associate's degree and then later graduated with her Bachelor's degree from BYU in Home Economics.
Merial and George married in the St. George LDS Temple on June 29, 1957. They made their home in Bountiful where they raised six children: Susan (Drew) Hyer, John (Cheryl), Sylvia (Brad) Vallace, Glen, Merilee Heckel, and Brian (Elizabeth). She is survived by 6 children, 24 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, older siblings Ruth, Charles, Viola, Margorie, and recently, her younger sister Elva.
Merial and George served an LDS Mission in Arcadia, California. Merial also served a 25-year Church Service Mission at the Church History Museum in SLC. Merial loved to serve and was always looking for ways to help others. She also delighted in sharing her talents
Merial loved camping, convertible and motorcycle rides, traveling, collecting antiques, gardening, painting, and refinishing furniture. She was a talented seamstress and made clothes for her children, as well as replicas of antique dresses, which she presented in over 200 fashion shows throughout Utah.
Merial was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at the Val Verda 8th Ward, 2651 S 500 W Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be Tuesday, May 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, Utah, and Wednesday from 9:00 to 9:45 am at the church prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 27, 2019
