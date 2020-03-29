|
|
Marilyn Fullmer Sheriff
7/16/1929 - 3/20/2020
Centerville, UT. Marilyn Fullmer Sheriff (90 years) peacefully returned home on March 20, 2020, with her sweetheart Olen by her side. Born and raised in Abraham, UT, she was the last to return of John Wesley and Afton Olive Fullmer's 11 children. She married Olen Russell Sheriff July 22, 1947, in the Manti Temple. She was the mother of 4 children, Russell (Ann Schwartz); Zeffie (late David G. Nelson IV) (Steve Barton); Merrill (Kathy Pace); and JaRene (Mark Evertsen); 18 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren. Marilyn's life was centered around her family, quilting with her dearest friends, playing cards, music, service and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was strong, hardworking, fun and clever. FOR FULL OBITUARY VISIT www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020