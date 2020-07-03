1975 ~ 2020
Merlin Justin Taylor - "May you be blessed on your path into the next place - now that you've left this world. May you find your strength, joy, healing, and peace there. May you be surrounded by divine love and light. May our grandparents embrace and hold you as you rejoin the part of you that's eternal. We will miss you. We love you. Until we meet again."
Justin Taylor was born on October 14, 1975, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Vicki (Harding) Taylor and Merlin Steven Taylor. In 1976 he moved back to the Mainland with his older sister Gabrielle (Taylor) Ruff and his family, back to Salt Lake City. Later on, in the 1980s, there were 2-more sisters added to the family, Courtney, and Jennifer.
Justin and Sandra Adderley brought three beautiful children into the world, Alissa Adderley (Jones) with grandson Masyn, Alexis Adderley with grandson Brently & Hunter Merlin Taylor. Our hearts are full of tears & love for these three incredible children who have lost their father.
Justin was an accomplished carpenter, bodybuilder, and fisherman. He was intuitive, gentle, and powerful. His love of family and friends was always there. His persona was sharp, brilliant as a search-light. However, he suffered from an addiction to alcohol for much of his life. The care and love of all those around him couldn't save Justin from those dragons, and he was unable to save himself. Justin left this world on June 27, 2020.
In lieu of thoughtful flowers, kindly donate to a worthy cause in honor of Justin. The homeless, the disadvantaged, or anyone in peril who can benefit from your assistance. If we are aware and looking close, we can see those who need help everywhere.
Because of the health and safety concerns we're all facing today, we will plan a celebration of life for Justin when the time is right to do so. God bless you, Son. https://www.legacy.com/ wymanfuneral.com