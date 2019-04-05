Merlin Ralph Orgill

1930 - 2019

Merlin Ralph Orgill born August 12, 1930 to Christie May Brown and Alonzo John Orgill in Murray, Utah. He passed away on March 29, 2019. Merlin married Connie Larue Brown in 1955. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1958.

Merlin grew up on a 14 acre dairy and chicken farm in Draper, Utah. He was the great grandson of Ebenezer Brown, one of the founding pioneers of Draper, Utah. He remembers riding his horse 'Dan' for long rides up into the mountains and foothills where the Draper Temple now stands.

He attended Jordan High School. Afterwards he joined the Navy in 1949, where he was assigned to two years in Lua Lua Lei, Island of Oahu in Hawaii. He worked as a 1st class petty officer on a High Power Transmitter Base. Then he served as an electrician on a Destroyer Ship in Japan during the Korean War.

Merlin is a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He especially loved serving in the temple. Merlin and Connie were called as workers in the Jordan River Temple and continued to serve when the new Draper Temple was built. He served 25 years, until he became the main caregiver to his wife Connie.

Survived by his children Stacy (Kevin), Kevin (Mindy), Joni (Dorrell) and Michael; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Connie; his parents; a sister Reva; and his brothers Calvin and Ivan.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8th at 11:00 AM at Meadows Ward Chapel, 420 East Stokes Ave., Draper. Friends may call upon the family during the viewings on Sunday, April 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy and again on Monday, April 8th from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the church. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary