Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
3115 E 7800 S,
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merna Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merna Nielsen


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merna Nielsen Obituary
Merna Nielsen
1930~2019
Our Mom and Grandmother Merna passed away on November 10th of a broken heart, after her love of 71 years, Ray, passed on October 17th. She left this world surrounded by her 4 surviving children; Scott, Jarl Ray, Diana, Phil, and Brent in spirit. Although Mom loved her family dearly she could not stay here without Dad any longer. Our memories of grandma are vast but the grandkids said it best, when you arrived at grandmas, you were greeted by a big hug and kiss and of course of a slice of chocolate cake. Grandma had a long life, but her most cherished moments were when her family was all together in her home. We will forever miss you, but are comforted by the thought that you and Grandpa are reunited, and that you can hold your son Brent in your arms again. She is survived by Jarl Ray and Shiela Nielsen, Scott and Linda Nielsen, Diana and Dave Peterson, Phil and Susan Nielsen, 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Ray Nielsen, her son; Brent Nielsen, and her parents; Mearl and George Christiansen. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 14 at 12:00 PM at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery (3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights) with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -