Merna Nielsen
1930~2019
Our Mom and Grandmother Merna passed away on November 10th of a broken heart, after her love of 71 years, Ray, passed on October 17th. She left this world surrounded by her 4 surviving children; Scott, Jarl Ray, Diana, Phil, and Brent in spirit. Although Mom loved her family dearly she could not stay here without Dad any longer. Our memories of grandma are vast but the grandkids said it best, when you arrived at grandmas, you were greeted by a big hug and kiss and of course of a slice of chocolate cake. Grandma had a long life, but her most cherished moments were when her family was all together in her home. We will forever miss you, but are comforted by the thought that you and Grandpa are reunited, and that you can hold your son Brent in your arms again. She is survived by Jarl Ray and Shiela Nielsen, Scott and Linda Nielsen, Diana and Dave Peterson, Phil and Susan Nielsen, 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Ray Nielsen, her son; Brent Nielsen, and her parents; Mearl and George Christiansen. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 14 at 12:00 PM at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery (3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights) with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 12, 2019