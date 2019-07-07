|
|
Merrill Rees Miller
1929~2019
Merrell was born in Coalville, Utah to Ruth Rees Miller and Glen Edwin Miller and passed away July 3, 2019. Married Clara Burns on April 6, 1951. Merrell was very well known in the Wildlife community. He served on the Board of Big Game Control for 12 years. He worked a full time job until he was 83. He is survived by 4 children: Vicky, Keith, Laural and Brett. 6 grandchildren: Jamie, Kelle, Steven, Nevada and Sierra. 4 great grandchildren: Emmi, Oskar, Lily and Bella. Preceded in death by wife Clara and grandson Brian.
A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal
Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019