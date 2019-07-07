Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Merrell Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merrell Rees Miller


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merrell Rees Miller Obituary
Merrill Rees Miller
1929~2019
Merrell was born in Coalville, Utah to Ruth Rees Miller and Glen Edwin Miller and passed away July 3, 2019. Married Clara Burns on April 6, 1951. Merrell was very well known in the Wildlife community. He served on the Board of Big Game Control for 12 years. He worked a full time job until he was 83. He is survived by 4 children: Vicky, Keith, Laural and Brett. 6 grandchildren: Jamie, Kelle, Steven, Nevada and Sierra. 4 great grandchildren: Emmi, Oskar, Lily and Bella. Preceded in death by wife Clara and grandson Brian.
A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal
Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.