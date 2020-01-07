|
Merrie Hirase
1933 ~ 2020
Beloved Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Merrie Hirase, passed away with her family by her side on January 1, 2020. She was born June 21, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Tamae and Kaita Miyake. She was married to her life long partner, Kay Hirase on January 29, 1955.
Mom enjoyed shopping, bowling, golfing, and camping. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Mom grew up during a difficult time in our country. Despite her father losing his job and the family losing their house after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she had a strong love of our country and proudly flew the flag at her home. Rather than harboring bitter feelings about her circumstances, she chose to make it a life long endeavor to serve others around her. There were few individuals that met her that didn't come to love her. Whether it was the people at McDonald's who served her coffee or her long-time neighbors, mom had a way to let people know that they were important and that she appreciated them. Mom especially appreciated her special neighbors that watched over her on a daily basis - Lonnie & Linda, Nancy & John and Mitch & Terri thanks for looking after her and the house. A special thanks to her long-time physician Dr. Gandolfi for providing her with a high quality of life.
Merrie is survived by her, son - Steven/Sue, daughters - Kim/Wade (Doi), Kristy Scott, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by Sisters Dorthie, Miyako and Agnes. She was preceded in death by Kay, daughter Tami, brothers Yoshiteru & Jack and sister Anna.
At mom's request, a family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for a neighbor or friend. Better yet, do something kind for a perfect stranger and make a difference in their life, like mom did.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 7, 2020