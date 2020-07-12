Merrill Nelson

Merrill John Nelson
1931 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-Merrill John Nelson, was joyously reunited with his loving wife, Helen Louise Sackett Nelson, on July 10, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah.
He was and will always be a wonderful father, spouse, brother, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, worker, soldier, singer, gardener, dabbler, servant, missionary, tinker, artist, inventor, builder, storyteller, and head of the family.
Born in the tiny town of Goshen, Utah, he learned how to make do and love what you have. He was raised by a caring family who taught him to work hard and value the service of others. In that tradition, he served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War; he served a mission in Norway for the LDS Church; and he served his fellow man by doing anything and everything he could for his family, friends, and neighbors.
He married the love of his life, Louise Sackett, on March 22, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple and together they had 6 children: Randall Erick (Pam), Paula Jean (Dennis), Scott Lynn (Nora), Celia, Glen Wayne (Laurel), and Anita (Jes). His legacy is cemented with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A special thanks to the Swanee Singers and the Jay Welch Chorale who gave him such joy over so many years. Also to the wonderful people at Sagewood at Daybreak who loved and cared for him just like he was family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 7/14/2020 at 12:30 PM at the Hunter 1st Ward, 3665 S. 6000 W., West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held the same day from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the same location. For those unable to attend, please visit Memorialutah.com
for live-streaming instructions for the service. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be mandatory for all viewing and funeral services.