Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Michael Syme
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Ward House
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Ward House
4322 South 5400 West
West Valley City, UT
1968 - 2019
Michael Alan Syme, born September 1, 1968, left to be with Christ August 23, 2019.
Beloved son of Bruce Franklin Syme and Lila Hopple Syme. His parents moved to what is now West Valley City, Utah in July of 1969, where Michael and his three older siblings grew up and his parents still reside. Michael married his beautiful wife, Jenifer Jones on April 27, 2002. They were sealed in the Nauvoo temple September 14, 2007. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Kaitlyn, 16 and Megan 12. Michael worked for Franklin Covey for many years. He was a Senior Vice President Process Engineer for Wells Fargo at the time of his passing. He held many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including a member of the Bishopric. He loved the gospel and the priesthood.
Michael was a special spirit and a gentle child, who needed lots of love. His whole world revolved around Jenifer and their daughters. He provided beautiful homes for them In Ankeny, Iowa for eleven years and they transferred to Henderson, Nevada in June, 2018. He was so dearly loved.
Survived by beloved wife Jenifer, daughters, parents, siblings: Cinderina Knutson (Clif), Bruce Syme, Sherri Lujan (Ron); In-laws: John and Patsy Jones and four brother-in-laws.
Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the LDS Ward House 4322 South 5400 West, West Valley City, Utah. Viewing from 10:00-10:45 AM. Services begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah, followed by a luncheon for family and friends at the LDS Ward House.
Please leave condolences and memories at www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
