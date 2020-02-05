|
|
Michael Carlson Fisher
1970 ~ 2020
Michael was born in Salt Lake City on December 22, 1970 to Michael M. and Colleen Fisher. He was carried from the hospital in a Christmas stocking. He passed away at home with his family in the early morning hours of Jan. 31st.
Mike grew up in Murray, Utah and attended Murray schools, receiving a Certificate of Completion from Murray High School. That is where he met his special friend, Jami Mulvey.
He worked for several years at McDonald's and then spent seventeen great years as the "toy man" at Walmart.
Mike was a true disciple of Jesus Christ who showed nothing but love and kindness to all. He served faithfully as the Executive Secretary to five Elder's Quorum Presidents.
Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016 but continued to be happy and full of love. It has been said by many that Mike was the greatest man they had ever known. A special thanks to his lifelong friend, Steve Neiswender. We can't wait until the day that he will be restored to his proper frame and assume his place as the rightful Priesthood leader of our family.
We would like to thank Intermountain Hospice for their wonderful care.
He is survived by his parents; three brothers: Alex (Angie), K. C. (Kristin), and Jake (Krystal); eleven nieces and nephews; his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 12:00 noon at the Brownstone LDS Chapel, 6410 South 725 East, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior to the services from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Diabetes Foundation in behalf of Kimber Fisher, Mike's niece.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020