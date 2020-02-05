Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Brownstone LDS Chapel
6410 South 725 East
Murray, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Brownstone LDS Chapel
6410 South 725 East
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Carlson Fisher


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Carlson Fisher Obituary
Michael Carlson Fisher
1970 ~ 2020
Michael was born in Salt Lake City on December 22, 1970 to Michael M. and Colleen Fisher. He was carried from the hospital in a Christmas stocking. He passed away at home with his family in the early morning hours of Jan. 31st.
Mike grew up in Murray, Utah and attended Murray schools, receiving a Certificate of Completion from Murray High School. That is where he met his special friend, Jami Mulvey.
He worked for several years at McDonald's and then spent seventeen great years as the "toy man" at Walmart.
Mike was a true disciple of Jesus Christ who showed nothing but love and kindness to all. He served faithfully as the Executive Secretary to five Elder's Quorum Presidents.
Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016 but continued to be happy and full of love. It has been said by many that Mike was the greatest man they had ever known. A special thanks to his lifelong friend, Steve Neiswender. We can't wait until the day that he will be restored to his proper frame and assume his place as the rightful Priesthood leader of our family.
We would like to thank Intermountain Hospice for their wonderful care.
He is survived by his parents; three brothers: Alex (Angie), K. C. (Kristin), and Jake (Krystal); eleven nieces and nephews; his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 12:00 noon at the Brownstone LDS Chapel, 6410 South 725 East, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior to the services from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Diabetes Foundation in behalf of Kimber Fisher, Mike's niece.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -