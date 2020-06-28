Michael Eugene Cazier

1957 ~ 2020

Erda, UT-Michael Eugene Cazier, age 63, passed away on June 23, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on January 26, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Melba and Clifton Cazier. He married Tammy Erwin Cazier on June 5, 2019.

Mike loved watching the Rockies Baseball games, listening to music, and he taught himself how to play the guitar. He loved watching NASCAR racing, and even raced semi-professional himself at Rocky Mountain Raceway in the Legend's Series. Mike was a project enthusiast, and was loyal to the two jobs he had in his life: Unisys for 20 years, and American Express for 25 years. You could never find Mike without a diet coke in his hand for him; and one in his cooler for you!

Mike was the most loving father, husband, grandfather, son, and best friend you could have. His world revolved around his grandchildren and his family. The epic sleepovers at Grandpa Mike's were some of his fondest memories. He loved involving himself into their hobbies, interests, and sports. Mike also adored and cared for the animals in the family, and became "grandpa" to the animals too.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Cazier, his children, Jamie (Jake) Christensen, Laurie (Neil) Birrell, Cameron Cazier, Jack Grissetti, and Rylie Grissetti, and his six grandchildren, Tayson, Jaxon, Liam Michael, Elouise, Blake, and Kennedy, and his brother Ray (Judy) Cazier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melba and Clifton Cazier, sister Vicki Barron, and his brother Randy Cazier.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 at 12:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior inside the building beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at the same location.

Mike will be forever remembered for his compassion and generosity to all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store