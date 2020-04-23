|
1962 ~ 2020
Magna, UT-Mike died April 19, 2020 from ongoing health issues (not Covid 19 related). He was born January 21, 1962 to Lloyd Mitchell and Arlene Mitchell and grew up in the Magna area attending Cyprus High School. He worked along side his brother Shawn in the concrete and construction industry. He was a member of the LDS church.
Mike loved fishing and the outdoors. He caught the big fish some years ago at fish lake.
Survived by his loving and wonderful children Jeramy Mitchell, Chantel (RJ) Glem, granddaughter Lilyth Glem, mother Arlene Mitchell, brothers Steve (Marianne) Mitchell, Scott( Laurie) Mitchell, sister Susan Mitchell Buck (Bruce) and his K-9 Pal OPI. He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd, brother Shawn and sister in law Marianne.
Mike you are loved and will be greatly missed.
Your earthly challenges and struggles are over.
"My son, peace be unto thy soul, thine adversity and thine afflictions shall be but a small moment.And if though endure it well God will exalt thee on high. Though shalt triumph over all foes."
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Mikes life will be at a later date,time.
Rest In Peace in Brother, Dad, Son. We love you.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020