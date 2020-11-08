1/1
Michael Cory Bland
1964 - 2020
Jan 16, 1964 ~ Oct 20, 2020
With sadness & disbelief, the thought of no more tomorrows with you is heartbreaking. We hope you can feel the abundance of love from all of your family and friends. Mike had a love and passion for animals. He enjoyed listening to music and living in the mountains. Mike was a graduate of East High, attended the University of Utah & was in the Beta fraternity. He worked for Strong's Porsche. Son of Craig Bland and Vicki Reeves. Mike is survived by his father, three sisters and many aunts & uncles. We would like to especially thank Ed Bryan Bagley, Des Barker, Trell Rohovit, Eric Thompson, Jon Taylor & Pam Ballard for their kindness & support. A celebration of Mike's life is planned for a later date.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Morgan
