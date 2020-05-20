|
Michael Dale Mills
1940 ~ 2020
Michael Dale Mills was born in Utah on December 1, 1940 to Mike and Lila, passed peacefully in his home on June 16, 2020 with his wife at his side.
At the age of 16 Michael joined the US Navy, spreading democracy through baseball from 1957 to 1961. In 1965 he joined Kennecott as an electrician, retiring as an engineering supervisor at 40 years of service. For several decades Michael coached competitive youth baseball and basketball, winning multiple championships in Utah and across the U.S.
He is survived by siblings Harry, Steve, Maryann, and Patrick, children Michael and Toni, several grandchildren, and beloved wife Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Peter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on May 21, 2020 at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Occupancy is limited due to COVID-19. For additional obituary information visit www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2020