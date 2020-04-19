|
Michael Emery DeFa
1950~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Michael Emery DeFa passed away on March 28, 2020 at home of natural causes. He was born December 7, 1950 to Emery and Gayle Jensen DeFa. Brother to Margie Giles. All predeceased him.
Mike graduated from Granite High School in 1969. He was drafted into the Army during the Viet Nam War and was blessed to spend his entire service as a hospital clerk stationed at Camp Darby in Pisa, Italy. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for the Salt Lake Veteran's Hospital. He retired after 38 dedicated years.
Mike loved dogs - especially his new pup, Miley. He enjoyed cars - the faster the better - The Beatles and 1960's and '70's Rock and Roll. He enjoyed fishing with Shayne and was an AVID Utes fan. He looked forward every year to the 4th of July family barbeque where he reminisced with his cousins about their childhood years spent on the family farm in Hunter. He said it would not have been Christmas without Aunt Carole and Aunt Jenny lavishing him with their Italian food and goodies. Mike was a fun-loving, gregarious and generous man. He will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by Miss Miley, Shayne Oppocher, Lindsay Ballard and many beloved cousins and friends. Per Mike's request, there will be no services. If you wish to honor Mike's memory, please donate to the Humane Society of Utah in Mike's name.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020