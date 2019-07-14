1943 ~ 2019

Michael F. Steed passed away at his home in Farmington, UT on July 11, 2019. Mike was born April 18, 1943 to Jack and Edith Steed.

Mike served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He married Kathy Anderson In April 1972, and even though they would go their separate ways for decades, fate reunited them, and they remarried on May 24, 2000.

Mike loved racing. From racing on the Salt Flats to afternoons spent watching NASCAR. Mike may not have had children of his own, but he really took to being a grandpa. He was always ready with a sly joke and a stick of gum and could be counted on to be there for sporting events or performances.

Mike is survived by his wife Kathy; sister Patsy (Stewart); children Josh (Angie) Pratt, Cori (Dan) Holma; and his 10 grandchildren: Hayden, Deryck, Makenna, Colby, Keegan, Kayleigh, Keilani, Camden, Ciara and Caine.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary located at 727 N 400 E in Bountiful with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment and Military Honors to follow at the Farmington City Cemetery located at 500 S 200 E. Farmington, UT. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019