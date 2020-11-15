1/19/37 ~ 11/4/20

Michael G. Harwood was born to Gordon Harwood & Helen Harwood in SLC. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Janice) & nephews Devin, Colby & Ty Harwood. He graduated from So. High & worked for many years at VA Hospital. He was a loving, caring and generous brother & uncle. He liked family gatherings, people watching at the mall and trips to Wendover, especially when he hit a large jackpot which he shared with his nephews. There will be no services as per his request. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.



