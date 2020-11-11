Born to George Richard and Anna Belle (Cox) Kagie in Salt Lake City. He was raised in Woods Cross Utah, enjoying playing football, hunting, the outdoors, cooking, and cars. He quickly became highly skilled in many disciplines with a thirst to learn about subjects and skills from a hugely diverse set of interests. He has a great appreciation for woodworking, artisanship, and craftmanship. He loved music, art, plants, gardening, and foods of every variety and type. He enjoyed experiencing other cultures though their local cuisine. He was an exceptional employee where he quickly ascended and was promoted to managerial positions with every career move. He took pride in having a strong work ethic, had a brilliant mind, and was a people person who was loved by his coworkers. One highlight from his early career as a police officer, was his time working on the statewide drug task Force. After his own battles with addictions he found strength in working the addiction recovery program with his peers and was tremendously proud of the progress he made with his recovery. He also lived for many years in California and Alabama pursuing his career where he made many friends and fell in love with the local cultures. He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he treasured studying the doctrine of his Savior. Above all his family was his greatest love and he often said the they were all he ever thought about.
He is preceded in death by his father Richard. He is survived by his mother Anna Belle and children; Lisa (Anthony), David (Emily), Scott (Necia), Steven (Lacie), Douglas (Amberly), Kristen (Christopher), Jeffrey, and Nathan (Jentry). Siblings; James, Suzanne (David), and Todd (Debbie). As well as 9 grandchildren.
