Michael
Henry Godfrey
1951 ~ 2019
Michael Henry Godfrey caring husband, father, grandfather, son and brother passed away Aug 19, 2019 after a recent discovery of cancer. He was born Aug 16, 1951, in Tooele, Utah son of loving parents, Sylven and Edna Lund Godfrey. He was raised in California, attending schools in Carmichael and Fremont, CA. Graduating from Washington High School. He later returned to school, graduating from Utah State University with a Bachelors of Fine Art/Business.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Manitoba/Minnesota Mission from 1970-72.
Mike married his eternal companion, Marie Cox, on November 2, 1973 in the Oakland California Temple. They raised 3 children, Steven, Shelly and Aimee in Fremont and Folsom, California.
He recently found his biological family- Parents Jimmie D. Anderson and Marilyn Beers. Along with full blooded sisters Lisa Sargent and Laura Anderson.
Over the years Mike worked in varying fields, Dental Lab Technician, Graphic Designer, UPS driver, US postal service and receiving clerk.
Mike's interests included trains, motorcycles, music and running. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite dessert was 7-layer cake, which he enjoyed even in the ER, recently. He was kind, quiet and loved to nap.
Mike and Marie loved to travel. Their adventures took them to Hawaii, New York, Turks and Caicos, Venezuela, Panama Canal, Mexico, Canada, Church History tours through Illinois, New York, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska & Missouri. Fall foliage tours, along the East Coast and Canada. Most recently traveling to Italy to celebrate their 45-wedding anniversary.
He was a man of strong faith and service. A dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held a variety of positions in his church; Primary Teacher, Elders Quorum President, Sunday School Teacher, Bishop, Bishopric Counselor, Ward Mission Leader, and Temple Worker. He loved helping others and he loved The Lord.
He was devoted to his family and always made time for his children. He is survived by his wife, Marie, 3 children, Steven (Rancho Cordova, CA), Shelly (Jarrod) Jamison (Spanish Fork, UT) and Aimee Gough (Walnut Creek, CA) 9 Grandchildren: Spencer, Ryan and Parker Godfrey. Jayden, Drew and Ava Jamison. Vivien, Michael and Grace Gough. 2 sisters, Lisa Sargent and Laura Anderson, both of Ogden, UT and many relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Sylven and Edna Lund Godfrey, brother Glen Gordon Godfrey and biological parents Jimmie Dunn and Marilynn Beers Anderson.
Services will be held at Oquirrh Point-North Building 6253 West 6200 South, Kearns, UT 84118, with a viewing Friday August 30th 6-8 pm. Funeral Saturday August 31st 10 am. Interment will be at 3 pm in the Brigham City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Oquirrh Point 6th ward for their willingness to serve. Also, the many caregivers at Huntsman Cancer Institute, University Hospital, Aspen Ridge West and the hospice team for their compassionate care over the past two months.
Donations may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019