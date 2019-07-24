Michael Howard Sharette

1984 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Michael Howard Sharette, son of David Keith and Carolyn Headlee Sharette, husband to Ashlee Henry, and AMAZING father to David Camus Sharette, completed his earthly mission on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019. Michael was born January 6, 1984 in Provo, Utah and grew up Michigan, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah, making friends all along the way. He served the people of Madrid, Spain on an LDS mission from 2003 to 2005. Mikey's adventurous and loving spirit was felt by everyone he met. He believed anything was possible and his enthusiasm for any good idea was inspiring. Michael's big heart blessed many lives and we often meet people who tell stories of things Mike did for them, even if they were just brief acquaintances. Michael loved people easily and saw everyone for the amazing person they are. If he saw anything he could do for another, he tried to do it. He was handsome, a talented musician, and was blessed with a keen mind. He loved cars and motorcycles and knew so much about so many things. Mike had made incredible progress in healing from his genetic biochemical brain disease which resulted in multi-substance addiction, and he was seeking further healing with ibogaine in Mexico when his heart failed. This powerful healing treatment is not available in the U.S. where it could be regulated and made safer, and that is a tragedy. Mike fought his disease valiantly, and we are very grateful that he died while seeking healing and not at the hands of the drugs and the disease itself. We will miss him greatly, but we know the separation will be short and he will greet us on the other side with his huge smile and having prepared exciting things to show us. In the meantime, he will be watching out for us and helping us along in his powerful and loving ways. Brother to Michelle Sharette, David Jordan Sharette (Aly), Austin James Sharette, Blake McAuslan Sharette, Markus Alexander Sharette and Miles Wesley Sharette (Mackenzie). Uncle to Naomi Sharette, Jonah Sharette, and Elinor Sharette. Grandson of Mary E. Headlee and Beverly A. Sharette. Preceded in death by Grandpas Headlee and Sharette, uncle Bruce Headlee, and cousins Tim Headlee and Alex Headlee. We are building an army of angels in heaven and Michael makes six. Love you forever Mike!

Services: Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Nursery will be available and supervised for children. Immediately following the service there will be a Memory Reception for all who would like to share memories of Michael in an informal setting. All services will take place at Canyon View Stake Center, 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from July 24 to July 25, 2019