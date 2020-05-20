|
|
Michael J. Mora
1955 ~ 2020
Our beloved son, husband, father and brother passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 due to complications caused by diabetes.
He was born on April 23, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Judge Memorial High School and the University of Utah. He worked in the Electrical and Data Communications industry for over 40 years. He was a Senior Estimator for Cache Valley Electric, his last job before getting sick. Mike was a University of Utah season ticket holder for almost 30 years. He loved golf, tailgating, and cooking. His specialties were salsa and chile verde, and he loved making delicious tamales every year at Christmas. Mike loved the holidays and being around family and friends. Mike was compassionate and generous. His life has taught us to live our lives to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Mike is survived by his wife, Monica Mora; daughter, Sonia Maria Mora; mother, Ruth Mora; brother, Paul Mora (Annette); sisters, Cindy Brinkley (Don) and Kathy Mora; nieces and nephews: Samantha, Jessica, Anthony, Dominic, Samuel, and Joseph. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Mora.
Monica and the family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Alta View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center for taking such good care of him during this pandemic time.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in Michael J. Mora's name.
Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2020