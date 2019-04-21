Resources More Obituaries for Michael Wise Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael James Wise

1964 - 2019
September 21, 1964 ~ March 8, 2019

MICHAEL JAMES WISE, 54, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Shanghai, China, where he had spent his last six years teaching English. The world is less Wise now. Michael's love for China, the Chinese people, the Chinese lifestyle, and the respect that the Chinese bestowed upon him was astounding. Michael was happiest in China.

Michael was born in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 1964 but grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduating from East High School. He then attended the University of Colorado and earned a Bachelor of Arts with a major in International Relations, and a minor in Mandarin Chinese, in which he became fluent. Michael later earned a Master of Arts in English from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he also contributed western idioms for dictionaries.

Michael was a prolific world traveler who lived in Taiwan as well as China for several years. Yet the Trans-Siberian Railway took him to Europe, and he lived in Paris, France long enough to learn French, and he also lived and taught English in Madrid, Spain, becoming proficient in Spanish. After returning to the USA, he wrote software while impressively using his personally designed Dvorak keyboard layout. He worked first in Las Vegas, then in Reno, for the Nevada Department of Employment before transferring to the Utah Department of Workforce Services in the Salt Lake City offices.

As a bicycle advocate, Michael shared his passion in a number of ways. He co-founded a prominent non-profit 501(C)(3) organization, the Bicycle Collective in Salt Lake City, for purpose of facilitating bicycle repairs and recycling used bicycles. Michael became a nationally-certified safety instructor through the League of American Bicyclists; served as a Bicycle Count volunteer for the Salt Lake City Department of Transportation, becoming the lead Bicycle Count Coordinator in 2012; and was a member of the Mayor's Bicycle Advisory Committee. His contributions to cycling were an instrumental force in Salt Lake City's successful effort to achieve Silver-level Bicycle Friendly status in 2010.

Michael was nearly always found on one of his many unique kustard-colored Kogswell bicycles, all in a classic fixed gearing style and outfitted with front rack and Brooks saddle. He delighted in organizing alley cat races and working as bike parking valet at the Farmer's Market.

Michael's friends knew him as an incredible chef and baker. Coming from his tiny kitchen at the Belvedere condos, his homemade bread was coveted and never went cold. He helped local businesses like Mamachari Kombucha get off the ground, volunteering to brew into the wee hours. As a renaissance man he was very kind and generous with his time and abilities. He loved recommending and sharing literary classics with his compatriots.

Michael is survived by his parents, James & Kay Wise, by his brother and sister-in-law Matthew & Aimee Wise, by the cyclists of Salt Lake City, and by the people of China.

"How often have I lain beneath rain on a strange roof, thinking of home"--- Wm Faulkner

