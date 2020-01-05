|
|
Michael Jesse
Bennett
1929 - 2019
Michael Jesse Bennett passed away in his sleep, on December 31, 2019, the morning after his 51st wedding anniversary, at the age of 90.
Michael was born in Salt Lake City, April 29, 1929, son of Emily Higgs and Harold H. Bennett, and one of eight children. He graduated in 1946, from East High School.
Michael served a two-year LDS mission in England, and married Florence Marie Gates in 1951, with whom he had seven children (later divorced). He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. After completing his military service, Michael graduated from the University of Utah in 1954, with a B.S. in Marketing.
Following in the family business, Michael pursued a career in retail, and was accepted into New York University Graduate School of Retail, graduating 3rd in his class in 1955. Steadily advancing his career over the next 23 years, Michael worked with department stores from New York to Salt Lake City. In 1954, he pushed for and hired-against a national backdrop of high racial tensions-the first African American employed by Lord and Taylor, in New York.
In 1968, while living in Pittsburgh, Michael met Janet Petrey and quickly realized that she was the love of his life. They married in December of 1968, and for 51 years remained madly in love. With a combined family of ten children, they moved back to Salt Lake City and bought a home in Michael's old neighborhood of Gilmer Park, where they lived for 48 years.
In 1978, he left retail to pursue his true calling as an actor. From that point until his death, Michael consistently worked, appearing in numerous films and professional theatre venues, and doing countless voiceovers and narrations. He is also known for his one-man shows, which he wrote, and performed into his last year.
In addition to acting, Michael loved music, performing in and conducting every configuration of vocal performance, from solo to choir. His final musical performance took place on his 90th birthday, when he conducted a choir in Sacrament Meeting, comprised of his family members, from children to great-grandchildren
No matter what else was happening in his life, Michael put his family and faith first. He held multiple church callings, and was always willing to accept another. He was a lover of learning and reading, and was never at a loss for the right word, phrase, or insight. Michael was a man of great character, charity, intellect, and empathy, and had a laugh that filled the room and shook the very atmosphere until everyone else laughed with him.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, and anyone who knew him or watched him perform. He is survived by his dear wife Janet; brother Stephen (Susan); children Michele, Mark (Jacque) Petrey, Christopher (Angelika), Karee Petrey (Scott) Cannon, Hal (Claudia), Rose-Marie (Gordon) Smith, Franklin (Alison Barker), Nick (Jen), Creighton (Tricia) Petrey and Geoffrey (Tiffin); 35 grandchildren; and 61 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11 am at the Yale Ward building located at 1431 Gilmer Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. Viewings will be on Monday, January 6th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. and on Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 am, prior to the service. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020