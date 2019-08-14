Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Copper Club golf course
8975 W 2600 S.
Magna, UT
Michael Joseph "Mike" Rocco


1956 - 2019
Michael Joseph "Mike" Rocco Obituary
1956 ~ 2019
ERDA - Michael Joseph Rocco (Mike), age 63, died on July 28, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after battling multiple health issues for over 3 years. Mike was born February 4, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph William and Gayle Ann Rocco. He was raised in Magna, Utah. Mike is preceded in death by his father; Joseph, and his brother; Jeff. He is survived by his son; Joey, mother; Gayle, and brother; Mark(Shawn) as well as his nephew's and niece. Mike had many friends who have helped him throughout his life in various ways but most notably we would like to thank Darlene and Tom Jore who went above and beyond to help as his health declined. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Aug. 17, 2019 from 5 until 8 pm at The Copper Club golf course in Magna located at 8975 W 2600 S. Details and full obituary at https://www.daltonhoopes.com/notices/Michael-Rocco.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 14, 2019
