Michael K Wright
1942 - 2016
My dearest Mike, it's been four years since you left my side.
I miss you more each day and night.
Just know how much I love you.
I know that you are in a better place and no longer feel the pain that was so much a part of your last days.
I look forward to the day that we are together again.
All my love, Nita and family
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.