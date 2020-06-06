Michael K Wright

1942 - 2016

My dearest Mike, it's been four years since you left my side.

I miss you more each day and night.

Just know how much I love you.

I know that you are in a better place and no longer feel the pain that was so much a part of your last days.

I look forward to the day that we are together again.

All my love, Nita and family



