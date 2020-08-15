Michael K Wright

1942 - 2016

My Dearest Mike,

Happy Birthday my sweetheart. It's been four years since you left my side. I miss you more each day and night. Just know how much I love you.

I know you are in a better place and no longer feel the pain that was so much a part of your last days. I look forward to the day that we are together again.

All my love, Nita & family

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved and very dear"



