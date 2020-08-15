1/1
Michael K. Wright
Michael K Wright
1942 - 2016
My Dearest Mike,
Happy Birthday my sweetheart. It's been four years since you left my side. I miss you more each day and night. Just know how much I love you.
I know you are in a better place and no longer feel the pain that was so much a part of your last days. I look forward to the day that we are together again.
All my love, Nita & family
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved and very dear"

Published in Deseret News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
