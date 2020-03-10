|
|
Michael Frank
Provost
1969 ~ 2020
"Live while you live"
A tribute to a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to all. An amazing soul full of love and compassion for everyone he came in contact with. His humor made everyone laugh until in tears. He was so very intelligent. He knew something about everything you asked him about. He loved learning and excelled in all his endeavors. As Mike would say, "you are right 60% of the time every time."
He was born in Los Angeles on November 4th, 1969. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah were he resided until his death, on March 4th, 2020. He was married to Tiffani Vina, later divorced, they had 2 sons, Dalton and Trey Provost.
Mike is survived by his sons, Mother Nancey Ford Warner, Father John (Elfrieda) Provost, sister Machele (Albert) Nieto, his nieces Jennifer Aoki (Cody) Fitz, Jessika (Jordan) Richins, his niece, Morgan Provost and nephew, Lowen Provost, and an "abundance" of great-nieces and nephews who adored him.
Mike is preceded in death by his step-father J. Mark Warner, his brother and sister-in-law Gregory Brian and Karrie Provost, and his nephew Jacob Aoki.
A remembrance to honor Mike will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2020