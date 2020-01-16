|
|
Michael Rae Carlston
Nov 4,1957 ~ Jan 7, 2020
Michael Rae Carlston, 62, died on January 7, 2020, at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah. He was born on November 4, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Betty Jane Griffiths and Arthur Carlston. He married Shalise Olivia Hancey Carlston on November 17, 2012. On Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., January 7, 2020, Michael Rae Carlston was asked to come home to be with his loving Heavenly Father, and reunited with his loving mother and his loving father. Michael loved wood working, working in the yard, and going camping. He enjoyed the beautiful mountains, and loved his wife and his family dearly. He always looked for ways to help someone, and was a very good man. He is survived by his wife, his three stepdaughters (Olivia Vonza Hewitt, Jasmine Shalise Hewitt, and Chloe Lyn Hewitt), his brother (William Terry Carlston), sister (Saundra Lee Anderson), father-in-law (Gary Benson Hancey), and mother-in-law (Linda LaRue Hancey). He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Willow Creek 6th Ward meetinghouse (2115 East Sublette Place, Sandy, Utah, 84093) at 11 a.m.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 16, 2020