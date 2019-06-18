1951 ~ 2019

Michael "Big Mike" Smith went to be with the Lord on June 14th, 2019. He is the son of Ronnie and Anne Smith. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and brother Cliff. He is survived by his 4 sons - Michael, Nathan (Alicia), Zach (Tami), Jason, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 4 siblings - Kirk (Judy), Jodi, Tommy and Nathaniel, and his 3 dogs who he loved dearly.

Dad had a tremendous heart for people and animals. His sense of humor, big smile and warmth was a given anytime you saw him. His attitude toward life was one of a joyous servant, willing to help anyone at anytime. We rejoice that he is in heaven watching over his family, cheering on the Steelers and his dancing granddaughters.

His Celebration of Life will be at Mountain View Christian Assembly, 8000 S 300 E Sandy, Utah on Thursday, June 20th 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter would be greatly appreciated.

