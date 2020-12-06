Michael Ray Spencer
1951 ~ 2020
Mike Spencer, our Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home in West Valley City, UT. Mike grew up in Bluffdale, and graduated from Bingham High School, class of 1969.
He worked for Balkamp, Inc. for 47 years and enjoyed his job and his co-workers over the years.
Mike loved fishing and camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Survived by his wife, Robynn Spencer; his daughter Rachel Pope (Larry), his son Cole Spencer, and 8 grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the heroic heart donor who gave their life so that the family could have an additional 21 years with Mike after his heart failed him in 1999. Thank you to the heart transplant team at the LDS / IHC Hospitals for their care for Mike over the years.
We support organ donor awareness and are thankful for the time we had with Mike and we will miss him very much.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Murray City Cemetery, 5600 S. Vine Street, Murray, Utah. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com