1952 ~ 2019

Our loving father, and grandfather, Michael Ray Tucker (66), of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 14, 2019, after a 10 year battle with liver disease.

Mike was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ray Spilsbury Tucker and LaRue Robison Tucker, on November 13, 1952. He graduated from BYU with a Bachelor's degree in communications. Mike was also a member of the golf team during his time at BYU. Mike served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission from November 1971 to November 1973. On August 22, 1975, he married Ann Ahlander for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. He worked as jeweler, and built and owned Big Tuc's Car Wash in Lehi, Utah. He spent the last 30 years working as financial planner for numerous companies, most recently, Wedbush Morgan Securities.

Mike was always smiling, and made everyone around him laugh and was always willing to go the extra mile to make everyone around him feel loved and welcomed.

Mike was an avid golfer winning many tournaments including the Riverside Country Club Championship and the Mulligan multiple times. He also loved to ski, play basketball and tennis, and loved to attend any BYU sports. He coached his children's softball, football, baseball, and basketball teams. He most recently enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and other activities. He loved to travel with family and friends, especially where he could bake in the sun.

While traveling overseas for business in 1993, Mike picked up a parasite that would cause his original liver to fail. On October 26, 1992, Mike had a liver transplant that gave us more than 26 extra years with him. While giving us 26 extra years, this liver also failed and eventually took his life.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and LaRue Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his four children, Jaime Hemmert, Melissa Tucker, Natalie Waddoups (Riley Waddoups), and Tyler Tucker (Amanda Tucker); his 14 grandchildren, Meagan Smith, Hailey Williams, Jaxon Williams, Chandler Hemmert, Connor Williams, Preston Hemmert, Braxton Tucker, Ashton Hemmert, Boston Tucker, Paisley Waddoups, Blaiklee Tucker, Paxton Waddoups, Bronx Tucker, and Brinley Waddoups. He is also survived by his siblings, Jan Tucker, David Tucker (Jill), Debbie Tucker-Harrison (Clark), and Valerie Melville (Bradley).

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Cascade 4th Ward at 200 North 1050 East, Orem, Utah. Friends may call Wednesday, March 20, at the Berg Mortuary of Orem, 500 North State Street, from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Thursday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.

