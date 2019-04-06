Michael S. Isbell

In Loving Memory

"I'm off to see the wizard." On March 23, 2019 Michael S. Isbell of South Jordan, Utah was at his winter home in Parker, AZ, hanging out with friends and passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. We invite friends and family to come share happy stories and memories with us. We would love for you to bring written memories and stories we can save of all the wonderful, and ridiculous, things he did. Mike is preceded in death by his daughter Tina. He is survived by his wife Toni and his 4 sons: Scott, Mike, Jeff and Tony. Mike's 'Celebration of Life' will be Friday, March 12th from 6 to 9 PM at River Oaks Golf Course. (9300 s Riveroak Dr, Sandy, UT 84070). Casual attire only. Please no flowers.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary