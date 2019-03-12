Michael S. Kottler,

M.D., J.D.

1940 ~ 2019

Michael S. Kottler, M.D., J.D., 78 passed away March 9, 2019 in Park City, Utah with his family by his side. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 24, 1940 to Morris and Fay Kottler. Michael graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1958 and received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from M.I.T. in 1962. He was pursuing a master's degree in electrical engineering at U.C.L.A. when he met his wife of 54 years, Linda Oliva. They quickly started a family and raised three children together. After receiving his master's degree at U.C.L.A, Michael went to medical school at Case Western Reserve University. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Stanford University followed by a glaucoma fellowship under renowned Dr. Stephen M. Drance at the University of British Columbia. Michael and his family relocated to Salt Lake City in 1976 where he worked as a research professor at the University of Utah Medical School. He then opened a private practice in ophthalmology and, in 1986, founded the Rocky Mountain Eye Center. While continuing his private practice in ophthalmology, Michael went to law school and earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah in 1992.

Michael and Linda enjoyed traveling the world together. Michael also enjoyed playing golf, squash, and poker, betting on sports, and spending time with his family. Michael is loved and remembered for his gentle and compassionate nature and his pride and commitment to his family. Michael is survived by his wife, Linda, children Ruth (Tim) Hansen, David (Randi), and Sharon (Steve) Decker, brother Donald (Marlene), Sisters Susan (Sheldon) Karp, and Carolyn Kottler, grandchildren Sam and Talia Kottler, Solana Hansen, and Colter, Quinton and Abrianna Decker. An open house Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Jeremy Ranch Country Club, 8770 Jeremy Road, Park City, UT, 84098. Friends who wish to make a donation in Michael's honor, please contribute to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or any other worthy cause.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary