Michael Styles

1961 ~ 2019

Michael Shadrach Styles came into this world December 23rd, 1961 and on March 2nd, 2019, he moved onto his next journey. His parents, Nellie and Nelson Styles instilled the values and work ethic in Michael that led to great personal achievement. He was a Political Science graduate from the University of Utah, worked tirelessly to earn his Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University and as he loved to say, was also a graduate from the School of Hard Knocks. All the while, he sought roles in Non-Profits and Government to help advocate for People of Color, protect aging Utahns, and better his community in any way that he could.

His passions included music, playing guitar, the Raiders, boxing, MMA, fishing, hunting, piloting, teaching his political science class at SLCC and his show, "Spot on with Michael Styles". Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and found no more happiness than seeing them grow. He is with us no longer but will never be forgotten. His electric personality will never fade from our memories and his unceasing encouragement will continue to push us to be better every day. The love that he showed us will continue to strengthen our family as we strive to honor his memory and continue his legacy. Preceded in death by his Father Nelson and Mother Nellie Styles, Michael leaves behind three children, Michivon Holland, Crosby (Erica) Styles and Mica Styles. Five grandchildren Tamyah, Robert, Tamlyn, Naliyah and Cruz. His brother Steven (Kim) Styles and the mother of his children Lorri Kara. A viewing will be held March 8th, 2019 from 6-8 PM and the ceremony to celebrate his life will take place Saturday March 9th, 2019 at 11:00AM. Services will take place at Larkin Mortuary 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the family's fund to help pay for funeral expenses. We have set up an account at America First Credit Union (account # 9108150) and will be more than grateful to those able to assist.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary