Michael T. Conway

January 31, 1954 ~ April 2, 2019

Michael T. Conway passed from this world suddenly on April 2, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born and raised on Long Island in New York. Michael traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah in the mid-1970s to visit childhood buddies and found his forever home amidst the majesty of the Wasatch Mountains. He enjoyed a successful real estate career first working with Century 21 and then Plumb & Co Realtors.

People naturally gravitated to Michael. His easy going charm, quick wit, and infectious smile quickly captured your attention. He was kind, courteous, and respectful to everyone regardless of their station in life. Michael was accomplished at many things and had a way of making whatever task he was undertaking look fun. He readily drew you in, demonstrated the "right" way to do it, then stepped back with a little chuckle to watch and supervise your efforts. Michael's greatest strength was his ability to make people feel they were important and of value. He was more than a friend to the many people who knew and loved him. He was a brother and will be very much missed.

Michael is predeceased by his adored wife, Barbara Jean Conway. He is survived by and was the cherished brother of Patricia Conway (James O'Callahan), Kenneth Conway (Carol), and Jeanne Edwards; the beloved uncle to Elizabeth and Clare O'Callahan, Kristen Conway Reppert (Matthew), Kenneth and Keith Conway, Jonathan and Zachary Edwards; the dear grand-uncle to Aster and Milkias Conway Reppert; and the loving step-father to Charles P Lingle VII and Jacob D Lingle.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Michael T's life at his Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 12 Noon at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, UT.

Should you wish to honor Michael's life, the family requests that you pay it forward when the opportunity arises. Please share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

