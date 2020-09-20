1/1
Michael "Mud" VanDuren
Feb 27, 1941 ~ Aug 10, 2020
We all know him as MUD. We are so deeply saddened to lose this incredible person to complications following a stroke in August, way too soon. If you knew Mud you knew he loved the outdoors, adventure, traveling and he loved his wife and family. Please join us for a casual open house celebration of life at the Main Street Cafe garden on Oct. 3rd beginning at 4 PM with a final farewell at 5 PM. The celebration will conclude at 6 PM. There will be an open mic and light food served. We look forward to seeing you there.
Memorial contributions may be made to visit www.alivingtribute.org or www.firehero.org/firehero-tuesday
For an extended obituary visit www.serenitystg.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Main Street Cafe garden
OCT
3
Service
05:00 PM
Main Street Cafe garden
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah
1316 South 400 East
St. George, UT null
435-986-2085
