1953 - 2020
Michael Vaughn Shields died on July 8, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 66. He was born in North Hollywood, California on August 10, 1953 to Ralph Hollis Shields and Betty Jean Olsen.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spending his time with family in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Michael is survived by his wife Milessa Anne Peterson, children Brittany Ayn Shields, Dawson Kyle Shields, and Jenna Nicole Shields, siblings Lee Shields and Lori Thompson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT. Please share a memory or story with his family at www.larkincares.com
He's now spending his time listening to the waves and watching the whales in Cabo.