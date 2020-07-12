1/1
Michael Vaughn Shields
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael Vaughn Shields died on July 8, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 66. He was born in North Hollywood, California on August 10, 1953 to Ralph Hollis Shields and Betty Jean Olsen.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending his time with family in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Michael is survived by his wife Milessa Anne Peterson, children Brittany Ayn Shields, Dawson Kyle Shields, and Jenna Nicole Shields, siblings Lee Shields and Lori Thompson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT. Please share a memory or story with his family at www.larkincares.com.

He's now spending his time listening to the waves and watching the whales in Cabo.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
